ST. LOUIS — A woman was carjacked in the Lafayette Square neighborhood Monday evening, St. Louis police reported.

The 21-year-old told officers she had just parked and got out of her car near Rutger and Missouri when a man walked up to her.

She said he pointed a gun at her and demanded her keys.

The woman complied. The man got in her car and drove off. She wasn’t injured.

She described the carjacker as a man who was about 19 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds. She said he was clean-shaven with a low haircut. He was wearing a blue hoodie and black sweatpants.

