Lake Saint Louis police investigating after 72-year-old man found dead

Police said the circumstances surrounding the man's death are still under investigation.

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Lake Saint Louis police are investigating after a 72-year-old man was found dead Thursday afternoon.

Police said at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Lake Saint Louis police received a 911 call about someone who had been seriously injured in the 100 block of Rue Grand Drive in Lake Saint Louis.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a 72-year-old man dead. The man's identity has not been released.

Police said the circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation.

There are no further details regarding this case at this time.