ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a south St. Louis liquor store was robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening.

Police responded to Last Stop Liquor at 8200 Alabama Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

A 73-year-old man, who is an employee, told police three men came in with guns and demanded money. One of the robbers hit the employee in the face with a gun. During the incident a shot was also fired by one of the robbers into the ceiling of the business.

All of the robbers were wearing masks.

The employee had a minor injury to his face, but refused medical treatment, police said.

