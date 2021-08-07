Lawyer for man charged with deadly West County Center shooting said it's a case of self-defense

Hill said a man he didn't know approached him, hit him in the face and threatened to kill him. His lawyer said that's when Hill pulled out his gun to defend himself

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The lawyer for a man arrested for a deadly shooting at West County Center says it's a case of self-defense, not murder.

Jason Hill, 21, was charged with second-degree murder. Investigators said Hill shot Malachi Maclin after a confrontation inside the Champs store Saturday night.

Hill said a man he didn't know approached him and hit him in the face and threatened to kill him.

His lawyer says that's when Hill pulled out his gun to defend himself and all of it was caught on video.

"Everything my client said is consistent with what's on the video.So I am asking the prosecuting attorney to release that video,"

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell released a statement saying:

"The investigation is ongoing, and as a result, it would be premature to comment at this time. Our prayers go out to the victim's family."

Hill is also charged with armed criminal action and is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

An altercation between the two men just after 6 p.m. preceded the shooting at the mall Saturday. The gunfire sent a wave of fear through the shopping center and prompted a response of dozens of police from several area agencies.

Eric Hall, the director of the Des Peres Department of Public Safety, said officers initially responded around 6:20 p.m. to the shopping center on Manchester Road near Interstate 270.

"(An) initial investigation revealed that an altercation occurred between two subjects in one of the stores at West County Center and shots were fired," Hall said in a news release.