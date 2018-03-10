SPRINGFIELD NEWS-LEADER — An attorney representing the son of the Lambert's Cafe founder on child sex trafficking charges mentioned "memory loss" after a Wednesday court appearance.

Benjamin P. Lambert, 50, was arraigned at the Christian County courthouse Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges of child sex trafficking.

Lambert posted $100,000 bond. His attorneys say he is living in a nursing home in the Sikeston area.

After the hearing, one of Lambert's attorneys — Marvin Gilmore — said Lambert suffered from an aneurysm, seizures as well as "short-term and long-term memory loss."

Asked if the memory loss would impact Lambert's ability to remember the timeframe where the sex crimes allegedly occurred, Lambert's other attorney, Dee Wampler, stepped in and said he would have to review medical records before answering that question.

Lambert used a walker as he came into Judge Laura Johnson's courtroom on Wednesday. He wore a dark T-shirt and black athletic pants.

The hearing was brief. Lambert entered pleas of not guilty to charges of sexual trafficking of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography and promoting prostitution.

A reappearance was scheduled for Dec. 6, at which time the parties might choose a date for the trial.

Court documents accuse Lambert of enticing two children to participate in a sex act for money and also filming sexual contact involving the two children.

Court documents say Lambert had a photo of one of the children posing nude in front of a mirror and used his home address in Ozark for prostitution purposes.

The alleged sex crimes took place between April and August of 2015, court documents say.

The most recently available documents filed with the Missouri Secretary of State's Office say Lambert is the president of the Lambert's Cafe in Ozark.

The restaurant said in a statement last month that Lambert is the son of founder Norman Lambert but "has not been active in the management of the store in recent years."

Attorney Wampler said Wednesday that Benjamin Lambert has not been actively involved in restaurant management in the last eight years and has not stepped foot inside the Ozark Lambert's location in 18 months.

Wampler emphasized that the acts are not alleged to have happened at the restaurant.

Documents filed with the state say Benjamin Lambert had been involved with the Ozark restaurant for more than two decades.

Lambert was on the board of directors of the Lambert's Cafe in Ozark when the restaurant was incorporated in 1992, documents say.

According to the website for Lambert's Cafe, the restaurant in Ozark opened in 1994. The original Lambert's Cafe is in Sikeston, the website says, and there's a third location in Alabama.

A 1996 article in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said Benjamin Lambert ran the Lambert's Cafe in Ozark.

Because Lambert was indicted by a grand jury, publicly available court documents provide only scant details about the alleged crimes.

Wampler said he is advising his client not to talk directly to the media.

News-Leader reporter Giacomo Bologna contributed to this report.

© Springfield News-Leader