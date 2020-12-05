Leadwood man arrested on child pornography charges

Child pornography and computer equipment was seized during a search of Paul Mendoza's house Monday

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Leadwood man was arrested Monday on child pornography charges.

Paul Ottis Mendoza, 44, is charged with three counts of child pornography possession.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he was arrested after an investigation by the Division of Drug and Crime Control's Digial Forensics Investigative Unit. On Monday, investigators executed a search warrant at Mendoza's house on Hunt Street and seized child pornography and computer equipment.

He is a registered sex offender in St. Louis County, previously convicted for possessing child pornography and second-degree child molestation of a 9-year-old boy, according to MSHP.

Mendoza is being held at the St. Francois County Jail without bond.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages internet users to promptly report anyone who attempts to engage in sexualized, unwanted or inappropriate conversations with children to law enforcement.