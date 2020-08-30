Police investigating shooting in parking lot of Lemay Schnucks

Details about the shooting are limited

LEMAY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred in the parking lot of Schnucks in Lemay Saturday night.

A spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department said around 8:20 p.m., detectives from the were on their way to investigate a shooting at 1032 Lemay Ferry Road.

No other information has been made available.

In an email Schnucks provided the following statement,

“Our Asset Protection team is working with the St. Louis County Police Department, but we don't have any further information at this time.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.