Driver suspected of DUI after hitting, killing woman in St. Louis County

LEMAY, Mo. — A driver was suspected of being under the influence when he hit and killed a woman in south St. Louis County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called shortly after 9 p.m. Monday to South Broadway at Arlee in Lemay. Investigators believe Latrishia Kent was trying to cross the street when she was hit by a 1985 Ford Crown Victoria.

Kent was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 35 years old.

Highway patrol troopers arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of driving while intoxicated resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and second-degree involuntary manslaughter. The charges haven’t been filed as of Tuesday morning.