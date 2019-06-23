Killer of Officer Langsdorf sentenced to life in prison

Bonette Meeks was sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years in the deadly shooting of Officer Michael Langsdorf.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The man found guilty of killing a North County Police Cooperative officer was sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years Wednesday.

Bonette Meeks was found guilty in June of second-degree murder, one count of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in the death of North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.

Defense attorneys for Meeks were seeking the minimum sentence of 10 years, citing Meeks' PTSD diagnosis and saying Meeks' constitutional rights were violated in the incident. Prosecutors asked for two life sentences plus 17 years.

On June 23, 2019, Langsdorf was responding to a call for a bad check at Wellston Food Market on 6520 Page Ave. He was shot inside the store during a struggle with the suspect.

Langsdorf's parents, fiancé and daughter all testified at the sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Meeks has remained stoic through the testimonies of the parents, fiancé and now daughter. He’s looked forward at the wall or down the entire time. — Rhyan J. Henson (@rhyan_henson) September 21, 2022

Langsdorf was a 17-year law enforcement veteran and father of two teenagers.