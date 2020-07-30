Woman sentenced to life for severely beating Rolla officer with handcuffs

Officer Leann Robertson suffered a traumatic brain injury after she was repeatedly beaten in the face with handcuffs

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for a 2019 assault that left an officer with a traumatic brain injury.

Nicole Poston, 30, was sentenced for convictions of first-degree assault of a law-enforcement officer and armed criminal action.

The Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said that in August 2019, Poston slipped out of her handcuffs after being arrested by Officer Leann Robertson and used them to repeatedly strike Robertson in the face. Robertson suffered a traumatic brain injury with long-term symptoms such as severe headaches and dizziness, the attorney’s office said.

“Part of my job is to make sure dangerous people aren’t allowed to hurt other people again,” said Judge William Hickle, who handed down the sentence. “I believe this sentence is necessary to protect the community from future harm.”

More than 50 officers came to the sentencing to support Robertson. Only 14 people could be in the courtroom due to coronavirus restrictions, and the rest waited in overflow areas.

“It was amazing to see the unbelievable support for Officer Robertson from her fellow first responders,” said Phelps County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Brad Neckermann. “They all know what a tremendous asset she is to her community, and I sincerely hope the effects of this brutal assault subside with time so that Officer Robertson can continue to serve our community for years to come.”