Lime e-scooters return to downtown St. Louis for spring 2023 relaunch

ST. LOUIS — Lime electric scooters returned to downtown St. Louis area Friday following a months-long ban over high-levels of inappropriate use and crime last summer.

In June of 2022, St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom said that e-scooters were banned in downtown and Downtown West neighborhoods.

Police began working 12-hour shifts to enhance law enhancement presence among other methods to curb crime in those areas. The decision came after a 13-year-old and 14-year-old girl were shot and hurt in downtown St. Louis.

Groups of teens could be seen last summer riding scooters in the streets, which caused more issues during an already ongoing road safety problem.

Lime initially launched a curfew for scooters in local areas of concern when problems first started, but now they have reinstituted the scooters that help people get around the city.

The scooters help people who don't drive or can’t pay for gas.

According to a press release, “Lime will run ongoing safety campaigns to prevent underage riding and crack down on riders using e-scooters inappropriately.”

The company said it looks forward to collaborating with the city and local partners to create an e-scooter initiative that helps everyone including residents and tourists. The relaunch focuses on safety and equity.

LeAaron Foley, director of Government and Community Relations at Lime, said in the press release that:

“We have focused on safety and equity, and we will be doing everything we can to bolster those foundational aspects here in St. Louis this year. Our Lime Access and equity zone pricing will ensure all St. Louis residents are able to afford sustainable transportation options and our ongoing safety initiatives will ensure an enjoyable experience for all, including riders, pedestrians, residents, and businesses, especially in Downtown and Downtown West. We are going to build an e-scooter sharing program that meets the unique needs of this city and its residents.”

