Lincoln County man suspected of 'extreme strangulation' of woman held without bond

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A Lincoln County man is being held without bond after investigators said he nearly strangled a woman to death in their home Wednesday evening.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Maple Shade Drive for a report of a domestic assault. When they arrived, they found Albert Cassella performing CPR on a woman in the master bedroom.

The woman was bleeding in a way that was consistent with “extreme strangulation,” the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said. Emergency crews rushed her to a nearby hospital. While in the ambulance on the way, medics couldn’t find her pulse and had to resuscitate her.

While being questioned at the sheriff’s office, Cassella told deputies the woman slapped him and went to the master bedroom to get a gun. He told deputies she pointed the gun at him and that’s when he strangled her “until she stopped moving.”

The woman remains in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said Thursday afternoon.

Cassella and the woman were in a relationship, the sheriff's office added.

Cassella, 37, was charged with first-degree domestic assault. He’s in the Lincoln County Jail being held without bond.