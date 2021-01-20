2 arrested in connection to fatal stabbing in Lincoln County

Alex B. Kersting and Monica L. Deroy were arrested Tuesday evening

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Lincoln County over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Department was called to Grizzlys Lane for a fight. When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Christopher Wright stabbed to death.

The Major Case Squad was called in to help with the investigation.

On Monday, the Major Case Squad released the names of two persons of interest in the stabbing, 24-year-old Alex B. Kersting and 41-year-old Monica L. Deroy.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Kersting and Deroy were found in a rural area of Lincoln County and arrested without incident.

The Major Case Squad is still investigating the incident and will be seeking charges with the Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.