Lincoln County man charged after playing Russian roulette

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — A Lincoln County man was arrested and charged after police said he was playing Russian roulette.

On May 18, The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was called to the 500 block of Rabbit Hill Road for a domestic disturbance.

Witnesses told deputies 40-year-old Joseph Hunn pointed a revolver at a family member and pulled the trigger twice, playing Russian roulette.

Deputies recovered the revolver and found one live cartridge from the gun. Deputies questioned Hunn but he refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Hunn has been charged with first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. He is currently being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.