Lincoln County man sentenced for having meth with intent to distribute it

Jason Shook of Hawk Point, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
ST. LOUIS — A Lincoln County man was sentenced on Friday for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for Eastern Missouri, 42-year-old Jason Shook of Hawk Point, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

Court documents said on Feb. 25, 2019, St. Peters police officers arrested Shook and recovered four guns and methamphetamine from his car. He admitted that he got the firearms and illegal drugs from an individual who went by the name “Bear” several days earlier. 

Shook also admitted that he intended to sell the methamphetamine and that he had been selling methamphetamine for “Bear” for approximately six months, according to court documents.

Nearly two months later, St. Peters police officers arrested Shook again and found a distribution amount of methamphetamine in his car.

Shook had previously been convicted of a felony crime, officials said.

