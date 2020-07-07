Lincoln County woman faces charges of child molestation

A boy under the age of 15 told detectives that the inappropriate sexual contact had been happening for months

LINCOLN COUNTY, Missouri — A 20-year-old woman from Lincoln County has been charged with molesting a boy, authorities announced Tuesday.

During a forensic interview, a boy under the age of 15 told detectives that the inappropriate sexual contact had been happening for months, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said Jasmine Jordan admitted to the contact, which occurred at her home.

Prosecutors charged Jordan with three counts of fourth-degree child molestation and she is currently at the Lincoln County Jail. Her bond was set at $50,000, cash-only.

Jordan is not allowed to have contact with the victim, witnesses or anyone under 18 years of age.