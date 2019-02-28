ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Police in St. Charles County are looking for suspects after a liquor store was vandalized and robbed on separate occasions.

The business, Lots of Liquor on Central Road in St. Charles, was first hit by a vandal on Dec. 8 at around 5:20 a.m. A man in a blue hoodie and blue jeans got out of an older model Jeep Cherokee and threw a large rock at the front glass.

The second incident was on Jan. 29 at around 11 p.m. Video shows a man wearing a camouflage jacket with the hood up, a red bandana over his face and blue jeans entering the store and demanding money from the cash register. He then runs off.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Detective Adelsberger at 636-949-3000, x2549 or call 636-949-3002 to leave an anonymous tip.