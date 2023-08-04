Longtime friend remembers slain Cash App founder as 'force of nature'

The tech executive was a St. Louis native.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A tech executive and graduate of a St. Louis high school was stabbed to death earlier this week while walking in San Francisco.

His name was Bob Lee, and he was the founder of Cash App, a popular mobile payment service. He graduated from Lindbergh High School in St. Louis. Those who knew him called him a genius and the most humble person.

Surveillance video shows the moments after the 43-year-old was stabbed while walking on a street in San Francisco Tuesday morning. Lee appears to wave for help, stumbling in pain. He died soon after.

His longtime friend Jake Shields saw the surveillance video. He said he can’t imagine why anyone would want to stab Lee to death. He recalls their last picture taken together. He also had a trip planned to see Lee.

“I was in complete, utter shock... He's just, he's a great guy. Happy. Always good energy, good mood, humble, generous, and clearly brilliant... It's someone who shouldn't have been lost. You know, especially a guy, two daughters... So, it's a sad and tragic situation.”

Lee’s last position was at cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin. He served as chief product officer. The company posted a statement that says in part:

"Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature… Bob was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real.”

We went to Lindbergh High School today, where Lee graduated.

We didn’t find anyone who knew him personally, but they still felt his loss. San Francisco police have said the investigation is still in its early stages.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.

” Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.