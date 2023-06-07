'She's lost literally everyone' | Loved ones helping 9-year-old who lost family in triple murder-suicide

The deadly murder-suicide happened in St. Ann earlier this week and now, loved ones across the state are raising money to support the little girl.

ST ANN, Mo. — A 9-year-old girl is reeling from the loss of her family in St. Louis County.

Not only did Akuri Schaumburg witness her mom get murdered, but her two siblings were killed, too.

The deadly murder-suicide happened in St. Ann earlier this week. Now, loved ones across the state are raising money to support the little girl.

A condemned sign is taped in front of this door on Jane Avenue, where a family home is now a crime scene.

Seychelle Schaumburg, 30, and her three children lived there along with her boyfriend, 34-year-old Coleman McIlvain.

Melissa Winston is Schaumburg's aunt and lives in Kansas City.

She said, "I don't believe that Seychelle knew his violent history. She knew that he struggled with drinking and he was dabbling with drugs. I know that she had asked him to leave several weeks ago. He was gone for about three days and I believe he had committed to cleaning himself up and getting help, so she allowed him to come back."

5 On Your Side learned McIlvain has a long history of offenses for years including domestic assault with a deadly weapon and violating an order of protection.

The night before the Fourth of July, police say he had a revoked license and he was drinking when he wanted to take the car, but his girlfriend stopped him.

Her daughter, 9-year-old Akuri, was on the back porch when it happened.

St. Ann Chief of Police Aaron Jimenez said, "She said she was in the back porch, she witnessed her mom and the boyfriend fighting over the car. While the mom was fighting, she said, 'you’re not going to take the car.' She was trying to do the right thing. He gave in and said, 'OK, but you’re going to drive me somewhere' and she said no. The 9-year-old witnessed the boyfriend pull out a firearm and shot her mom in the face."

Jimenez said that's when Akuri fled and he fired seven shots, one striking her left hand.

That's when McIlvain went back inside the home, shot 14-year-old Kyrien and 5-year-old Ushara and then shot himself, Jimenez said.

When Jimenez and his team arrived to the scene, Ushara still had a pulse.

"She had a pulse, barely breathing and another officer and I picked her up and we rushed out to the ambulance," he said with tears in his eyes.

Both Ushara and McIlvain died at the hospital later on.

Now, Seychelle's aunt and loved ones are gutted by the grief.



"What's really heartbreaking is that there was a history. I don't think everyone knew the history. Like many women and just survivors of domestic violence, we see the best in people. Because of the goodness in her and her desire to see the best in him that she paid with her life. That's really the heartbreak to me," Winston said.

Their arms are wrapping around Akuri, who survived.

"She's lost literally everyone and everything and so we have to rebuild a whole life for her," Winston said.

While taking Akuri under their wings, they also want to honor their angels.

"Really celebrate the lives of the three who are lost. They were beautiful humans, really beautiful, all of them," Winston said.

Akuri was released from the hospital and she's currently in Joplin with her grandmother.

Winston said Akuri will need another surgery to reconstruct her hand to be fully functioning.

She added that there wasn't a life insurance policy and funds will help with funeral costs.

It'll also help with Akuri's future. Winston said they're establishing a trust for her.

The children attended the Ritenour School District. This letter was sent to staff and families:

Dear Ritenour Staff and Families,

It is heartbreaking to share the news of a tragedy that has occurred in our Ritenour family. You may be aware from local news reports that a St. Ann family lost a mother and two children to violence on Monday night. St. Ann Police are handling the investigation and remain in contact with the district. It is with deep sorrow to share that a Hoech Middle School student and his sibling who would be an incoming kindergartner at Kratz Elementary both tragically lost their lives to gun violence. Their sibling, who is a student at Kratz, is being treated for injuries at a local hospital and is expected to recover. Crisis counselors will be available at Hoech Middle School, Ritenour High School and at Marvin Elementary (in lieu of Kratz due to construction) this week for students, staff and families who

would like support processing this tragedy as well as guidance in having the conversation with others on dealing with loss. Families of Hoech should call the main office at (314) 493-6204 to speak to a counselor since construction is obstructing the main entrance. At this time, we do not have details of funeral services for the family. We will work with the family to share details as they become available. Please join me in supporting the student and family as they work to recover from this unspeakable tragedy.

