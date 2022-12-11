Lyft Driver carjacked by rider Saturday night in north St. Louis

The investigation is ongoing.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a carjacking Saturday night that left a 59-year-old Lyft driver without his car and belongings.

It happened at about 10 p.m. just down the street from Barrett Brothers Park in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis, according to police.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the victim picked up a rider in North St. Louis County and gave him a ride to Selber Court and Goodfellow Boulevard.

Police said once the victim arrived at the location, the suspect pulled out a black handgun and demanded the victim’s car and belongings.

The suspect took the victim’s car, which was a black 2018 Cadillac XTS.

The investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.