Suspect, 17, is in custody, charged in fatal shooting of Lyft driver

Elijah Newman, 45, of St. Peters was killed late Thursday in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metro police have arrested 17-year-old Torian Wilson and charged him with first-degree murder Saturday in the death of Lyft driver Elijah Newman, 45.

The St. Peters man was shot and killed late Thursday in the Baden neighborhood, SLMPD reported. Police found Newman in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his torso, and he later died at the scene, they reported.

Wilson, who lives in the 8500 block of Mora Lane, was also charged with armed criminal action, according to the charging document.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Peggy Court.

Police did not provide information on whether Newman was dropping off or picking up a rider around the time of his death. Lyft said it permanently removed the rider from the platform after learning of the crime and that it would assist detectives in the investigation.

Lyft released this statement: “We are heartbroken by this tragic incident and our hearts are with Elijah's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Safety is fundamental to Lyft and we stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation."

Newman is a husband and a father of five children, according to reports. He had moved to St. Peters from Ghana and was working long hours in hopes of bringing his children to the U.S.