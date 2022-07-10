Lyft driver shot on the job north of downtown St. Louis

Police say the wounded Lyft driver was "conscious, breathing and walking" before paramedics rushed her to a hospital.

ST. LOUIS — "I heard what sounded like a loud splash and then a boom," said Ashley Tapp.

A startled Tapp then jumped out of bed and looked outside.

"I see all these police putting up crime tape," said Tapp.

She quickly learned in mid-afternoon at least 20 gunshots went off in the Carr Square neighborhood, north of downtown St. Louis.

"My heart dropped. We literally smelled the gun smoke sitting on the couch. That's just how close it was to us," said Anita Hardy, Tapp's sister.

Hardy was visiting her relatives at the time.

A source tells 5 On Your Side an innocent, 54-year-old Lyft driver was picking up someone, in a black Toyota, near North 16th Street and Cass Avenue when a bullet hit her in her forehead.

Neighbors say at least two shooters in a vehicle chased two other men in an identical car to the Lyft driver.

"She got caught in the crossfire," said Ashley Tapp.

Bullets also blasted through Tapp's living room window, ripped her couch and pierced her wall.

She and her seven-year-old daughter have only lived in the St. Louis neighborhood for two weeks.

"Me and my daughter could have been sitting on that couch and thank God we didn't get hurt. I'm so glad that I was upstairs asleep and my daughter was at school," said the relieved mom.

5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend also talked to another mom who says she was riding behind the ride-share driver when she too got caught in the crossfire.

The woman tearfully said a bullet hit her back window where her nine-month-old baby sat in his car seat.

The mom and child weren't hurt.

So far this year, there have been 11 shootings in the Carr Square neighborhood.

Five of them were fatal.

"We have complained to our leasing office because we do not have any security over here, but nothing is getting done," said Ashley Tapp.

"I want to see police officers patrolling down here because it's said that the kids can't come out and play," added Anita Hardy.

"I'm happy to hear that she's gonna be okay because that woman was just coming to do her job," said Ashley Tapp.