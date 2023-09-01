Lyft driver robbed at gunpoint by woman after denying her a ride in St. Louis

The victim said the woman became upset and robbed him after he told her he couldn't give her a ride because she didn't have carseats for her two children.

ST. LOUIS — A Lyft driver was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning in St. Louis neighborhood after a woman was denied a ride.

St. Louis police said the incident happened at about 8:30 Friday morning on North 19th Street and Carr Street, near the border of the city's Downtown West and Carr Square neighborhoods. Officers responded to a call regarding someone pulling out a gun in public. The victim, a 52-year-old man, told police that he'd received a ride request but was unable to give the woman a ride because she didn't have car seats for her two children.

When the victim told the suspect, an unidentified woman, that he couldn't give her a ride as she'd requested, she became upset. She then pulled out a gun and stole the victim's cell phone.

Police said the victim followed the suspect to try and take his cell phone back, but she hit him in the head. It is unclear if the suspect struck the victim with the gun.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.