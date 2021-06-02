Carlinville man arrested in connection to death in Macoupin County

The Macoupin County State's Attorney had issued a warrant on Obermark for obstructing justice

VIRDEN, Ill. — A man is in custody in Kentucky in connection with a homicide in Macoupin County, Illinois on Feb. 1.

At approximately 11:54 p.m. on Feb. 1, Virden Police responded to the 700 block of North Dye Street in Virden for a welfare check. Police found John Rennie, 58, dead. Police said the trauma to Rennie's body led them to believe he was murdered.

Dalton M. Obermark, 20, of Carlinville, Illinois was arrested on Feb. 3 in Russellville, Kentucky. Obermark had left the Virden area in the wake of the incident, traveling to the Kentucky/Tennessee area.

The Macoupin County State's Attorney had issued a warrant on Obermark for obstructing justice. Obermark was charged with "the intent to obstruct the prosecution of himself, while possessing material knowledge regarding the death of John Rennie, and leaving the state of Illinois."

Obermark is also facing unrelated charges in Logan County, Kentucky, and is refusing extradition to Illinois.

Autopsy results on Rennie's body are still pending.

This is still an open and ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police DCI Zone 6 Agents at 618-484-5592 or 618-484-5189.