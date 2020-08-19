Man hospitalized after getting robbed, beaten with gun and forced into car in Madison County, Illinois

The suspects forced the victim to stop at several locations to try and get money from his bank accounts

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — Three people were taken into custody after an armed robbery in Madison County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a resident in Highland contacted them around 12:10 p.m. and reported he was robbed, beaten with a handgun and forced into a car.

The suspects forced him to several locations to get money from his bank accounts. The victim was able to escape and contact police.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers got a description of the suspects and their vehicle and responding deputies spotted the car. Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and several other area police agencies were then involved in a pursuit with the suspects.

At 12:50 p.m., the police were able to stop the suspect car on Interstate 64 near the Poplar Street Bridge and take three suspects into custody.