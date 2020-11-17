Man wanted for spray painting the Madison County Courthouse

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Edwardsville Police Department is hoping someone can identify a man caught on camera damaging the Madison County Courthouse.
Police release two photos taken from what looks like surveillance video of a man spray painting the outside of the building. He’s seen wearing a face mask, hat and dark clothing.
Edwardsville police said the incident happened on Friday, Nov. 6 at about 4:25 a.m. They did not say what the man wrote or drew on the courthouse.
Anyone with information about the man or the incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Jones of the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.