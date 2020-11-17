Man wanted for spray painting the Madison County Courthouse

Do you recognize this man? Edwardsville police would like to speak with him

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Edwardsville Police Department is hoping someone can identify a man caught on camera damaging the Madison County Courthouse.

Police release two photos taken from what looks like surveillance video of a man spray painting the outside of the building. He’s seen wearing a face mask, hat and dark clothing.

Edwardsville police said the incident happened on Friday, Nov. 6 at about 4:25 a.m. They did not say what the man wrote or drew on the courthouse.