x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Crime

Man wanted for spray painting the Madison County Courthouse

Do you recognize this man? Edwardsville police would like to speak with him
Credit: Edwardsville Police Department

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Edwardsville Police Department is hoping someone can identify a man caught on camera damaging the Madison County Courthouse.

Police release two photos taken from what looks like surveillance video of a man spray painting the outside of the building. He’s seen wearing a face mask, hat and dark clothing.

Edwardsville police said the incident happened on Friday, Nov. 6 at about 4:25 a.m. They did not say what the man wrote or drew on the courthouse.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Jones of the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.

Related Articles