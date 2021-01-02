2 bodies found in burned Godfrey home

Firefighters responded to the 2300 block of Wedgewood Drive around 6 a.m. Monday

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated after two bodies were found inside a burned home in Madison County early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 2300 block of Wedgewood Drive around 6:05 a.m. for a report of a house fire. When fire crews arrived, they found the home's front door opened. The house was full of smoke and flames were still visible inside. After putting out the fire, crews found two bodies in the house.

"They both are apparent homicide victims," said Major Jeff Connor, the chief deputy sheriff of the Madison County Sheriff's Office and also the commander of the Major Case Squad.

One of the victims was in their 50s and the other was in their 60s, Connor said. The victims' names have not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.