Madison County man charged with animal cruelty for intentionally injuring his dog

Philip P. Riley, 33, has been charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of the violation of the Humane Care for Animals Act

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Wood River man is facing a felony charge after allegedly injuring his Great Dane on purpose.

Philip P. Riley, 33, has been charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of the violation of the Humane Care for Animals Act.

According to the report, on Jan. 30, Riley intentionally fractured his dog’s back right leg and failed to take the dog to a veterinary facility to prevent suffering.

Under Illinois law, aggravated cruelty to animals is Class 4 felony, and the violation of the Humane Care for Animals Act is a Class B misdemeanor. If convicted, Riley could face up to three years in prison.

“Cruel, violent acts against defenseless animals are unacceptable and have no place in our society,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “Madison County is home to numerous shelters and rescue organizations that provide care for animals in need, and there is absolutely no excuse for this kind of cruelty and abuse.”

The investigation and prosecution of the case were handled by the Wood River Police Department and Assistant State's Attorney Katie Warren.

In St. Clair County, Shiloh police are searching for suspected animal abuser Tyreeck A. McCray.

The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office issued a two-count warrant for aggravated cruelty to animals for McCray. Both counts are class-4 felonies.

He is accused of killing a 2-month-old kitten and injuring a 6-month-old terrier.