Madison County man sentenced to decades in prison for sexual assault of child

Jesse Chartrand was convicted of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in December and sentenced Tuesday.

GLEN CARBON, Ill — A Madison County man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after being convicted of sex crimes against a child.

Jesse Chartrand, 43, was convicted of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in December and sentenced Tuesday.

Circuit Judge Kyle Napp issued a 30-year sentence for predatory criminal sexual assault and a five-year sentence for each criminal sexual abuse charge. The sexual abuse sentences are to run concurrently, but consecutively to the predatory criminal sexual assault sentence.

According to a press release from Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine's office, Chartrand committed the crimes between August 2019 and July 2020.

Chartrand asked the jury to find him not guilty by reason of insanity because he claimed to suffer from delusions. The prosecution showed video of a police interview disputing his insanity claims.

Chartrand's victim provided a victim-impact statement to describe how her life has changed.

“You know that feeling when someone dies? When the whole world stops and it feels like nothing is real? That’s kind of how it feels,” the victim stated.

The incident was investigated by the Glen Carbon Police Department. The press release said the Child Advocacy Center conducted the forensic interview and provided services to her.