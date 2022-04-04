Suspect injures bystander, rams police chief's cruiser during pursuit in Madison County

The pursuit started just after midnight when a South Roxana officer tried to pull over a suspected impaired driver, police said.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A person is in custody after leading police on two pursuits in Madison County overnight, injuring a bystander and ramming a police chief's patrol car, police said.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said in a Monday release that the incident started just after midnight when an officer tried to pull over a suspected impaired driver. A pursuit began, ending in East Alton when the suspect crashed into another vehicle. The suspect vehicle then drove off with heavy damage.

The pursuing officer notified Chief Coles, who came to the scene to check on the condition of the other driver and officer.

The driver of the other car was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not have an update on the extent of that person's injuries or their condition.

The chief and an officer canvassed the area in the chief's patrol car, believing the driver hadn't gotten very far due to the damage. They found the vehicle and driver parked behind a closed business in Alton on Fosterburg Road.

Another pursuit started when they tried to take the suspect into custody. It ended when the person rammed the chief's car and eventually jumped out of the vehicle in Godfrey. After a short foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody.

Illinois State Police was called in to investigate the crash involving the police car.

The suspect was taken to the South Roxana Police Department. The person's name is being withheld pending formal charges, Cole said. Police will be seeking multiple counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.