Man charged in fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Madison, Illinois

The shooting happened around July 25 in the 1700 block of Edwardsville Road.

MADISON, Ill. — A man has been charged in a July shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Madison, Illinois.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that Caleb Jones, 23, had been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

The Granite City Police Department said officers arrived at the scene in the 1700 block of Edwardsville Road on July 25, where they found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 19-year-old Jaylen Woods, died at the scene. The other victim survived and was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was requested to assist the Madison Police Department in the investigation.

Top St. Louis headlines