Teen arrested after 15-year-old shot in Madison, Illinois

MADISON, Ill. — A teenager handling a gun shot another teen this week in Madison, Illinois.

Police officers were called at around 10 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 1500 block of Fourth Street. A 15-year-old boy had been shot in the abdomen. He was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis. Doctors performed an emergency surgery, and the boy is now recovering from the gunshot wound.

Police said a witness first told officers an unknown intruder shot the boy during a home invasion. However, during the investigation, police said a different story came to light.

Investigators said they determined a 17-year-old boy was visiting the home and handling and showing a gun that had been brought in. Police did not say who the gun belonged to.

While the 17-year-old was holding the gun, it fired and hit the 15-year-old, police said.

The 17-year-old is being held at the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center while prosecutors review the case for potential charges.