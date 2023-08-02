Police find body in north St. Louis home while responding to burglary call

Police were called just before 1 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Maffitt Avenue for a burglary.

ST. LOUIS — Police found one person dead Wednesday morning in a north St. Louis home.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers initially received a call about a burglary just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the home in the 5100 block of Maffitt Avenue, two blocks west of Kingshighway Boulevard.

At the home, police said a female victim was found dead. Police had not shared the identity of the victim or how she died as of Wednesday morning.

Police said a homicide investigation was launched into the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

