ST. LOUIS — A mailman was carjacked of his mail truck at gunpoint in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Riverview Boulevard and Sells Avenue. When they arrived, the victim told police someone with a gun ran up to the USPS truck with a gun and forced him to get out.

The victim told police the armed person then jumped into the truck and drove off.

No other information about the incident was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

