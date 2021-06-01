Charges upgraded against suspect in Main Street St. Charles shooting

Marcell Foster, 26, is now being charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of LaRico Martin

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Charges have been upgraded against a man accused of shooting and killing another man in St. Charles last month.

Marcell Foster, 26, was originally charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The assault charge has been upgraded to first-degree murder and he is now being charged with unlawful use of a weapon in addition to armed criminal action.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the rear parking lot of a bar in the 200 block of N. Main Street. Police officers were out on patrol when they were told about a “disturbance” in the area.

When police arrived in the parking lot, one of the officers said he saw Foster holding a black pistol in his hand, according to a probable cause statement. The officer saw Foster point the gun at the victim and fire several rounds. The victim had two apparent gunshot wounds when he fell to the ground.

After the shooting, Foster placed the gun in his waistband and walked away. According to the statement, Foster began running away from the area when he noticed the police officers responding to the scene.

Officers gave out Foster’s description via police radio and he was taken into custody shortly after that.

Before being taken into custody, Foster took the gun out of his waistband and threw it on the ground and said something like “I give up,” according to the statement. During an interview with police, Foster said he “shot a guy” after an altercation where Foster’s nephew had been punched by the victim.