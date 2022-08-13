Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis activated to investigate Belleville homicide

33-year-old Deante White was identified as the victim.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the death of a 33-year-old Belleville man Friday.

In a tweet announcing the activation, the Major Case Squad said at about 10:45 p.m., Belleville Police Police Department responded to a report of a man shot in the 9800 block of West Main Street in Belleville.

Officers responding to the scene found 33-year-old Deante White suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. White was pronounced dead at the scene.

Please see our initial press release regarding last nights activation in Belleville, Illinois. pic.twitter.com/HBkVb7Xcas — MajorCase St. Louis (@MajorCaseSTL) August 13, 2022

Belleville police then requested Major Case Squad's assistance in investigating the homicide.

There are approximately a dozen MCS investigators working on the case, the tweet said.

Anyone with information on White's death is asked to called the Major Case Squad at 618-355-9793 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed by 5 On Your Side.

