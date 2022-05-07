Major Case Squad activated for homicide at gas station in Pine Lawn

Quintell Harris, 36, of Bel-Ridge was identified as the victim.

PINE LAWN, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Saturday morning to investigate a homicide in Pine Lawn.

Lt. Joey Nickles, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, said the North County Police Cooperative received a call at about 3 a.m. Friday for a report of a man who had been shot at Crown Food Mart in the 6100 block of Natural Bridge Ave.

Investigators found Quintell Harris dead from a gunshot wound. Harris, 36, lived in the 3000 block of Maybelle Dr. in Bel-Ridge.

\Nickles said 16 investigators are currently looking into what led to Harris' death. Authorities had not identified any suspects as of Saturday morning.