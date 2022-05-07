Major Case Squad activated for homicide at gas station in Pine Lawn

PINE LAWN, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Saturday morning to investigate a homicide in Pine Lawn.
Lt. Joey Nickles, a spokesman for the Major Case Squad, said the North County Police Cooperative received a call at about 3 a.m. Friday for a report of a man who had been shot at Crown Food Mart in the 6100 block of Natural Bridge Ave.
Investigators found Quintell Harris dead from a gunshot wound. Harris, 36, lived in the 3000 block of Maybelle Dr. in Bel-Ridge.
\Nickles said 16 investigators are currently looking into what led to Harris' death. Authorities had not identified any suspects as of Saturday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call 314-428-7374 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).