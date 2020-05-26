x
crime

Major Case Squad makes arrest in murder of man in Barnhart

Christopher Sokolic Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He's being held without bond
Credit: Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the death of a man in Jefferson County Monday afternoon.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department were called to the 1500 block of East Marriott Street, just down the street from the Barnhart Police Station at around 1 p.m. When they arrived, they found 40-year-old Zachary Tripp dead.

No other information about the incident has been provided.

After calling in the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to assist, a suspect was arrested and charged with murder Tuesday. 

Christopher Sokolic Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond, the Major Case Squad said in a news release. 

