Major Case Squad investigating fatal shooting in Berkeley

Berkeley police asked for assistance from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis after a man was found with gunshot wounds.

BERKELEY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Tuesday for a fatal shooting in Berkeley.

The Major Case Squad said the Berkeley Police Department requested its assistance in a homicide investigation after a man was found with gunshot wounds.

Police have not released any further information on the homicide, including the name of the victim or where the shooting occurred. The Major Case Squad said further updates would be provided on its Twitter page.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as further information becomes available.

