Major case squad investigating death of woman in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — The Major Case Squad is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a Creve Coeur apartment.

A press release said at 11:11 am Saturday morning, police responded to a call for a burglary in the 700 Block of Wiggens Ferry Drive, where a woman was found dead.

The cause of death has yet to be determined but is considered to be “suspicious”.

No other details have been made available yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Creve Coeur Police Department at 314-737-4600.