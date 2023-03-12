25 Major Case Squad investigators looking into Belleville homicide

The man shot and killed in Belleville was identified as 38-year-old Paul Kirby.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate the deadly shooting of a man in Belleville, Illinois, early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Major Case Squad, Belleville officers were called to a home on the 400 block of South 29th Street to respond to a 911 call just after 1 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man dead inside the home.

The Major Case Squad identified the victim as Paul Kirby of Belleville.

The Major Case Squad was requested to assist in the investigation. The press release said 25 investigators were assigned to work on the case.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-355-9793 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

