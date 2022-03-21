Major Case Squad investigating death of man on St. Patrick's Day

Investigators hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday to talk about the investigation.

MARYVILLE, Ill. — About 20 Major Case Squad investigators are actively looking into the death of a man on St. Patrick's Day.

According to a news release from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, on March 17, the Maryville Police Department received a 911 call about a man who was found face down with multiple gunshot wounds in Madison County, Illinois, near the edge of Maryville.

At the request of the Maryville Police Department, the Major Case Squad was activated to investigate the man’s death, according to the release.

