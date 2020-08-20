Major Case Squad disbands Belleville murder investigation, no charges filed

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office will continue the investigation

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad has disbanded its investigation into the killing of a Bellieville man less than a week after his death.

Friday morning, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department found Tyress R. Wilson on the ground outside of a home in the area of Eastland Drive in unincorporated Belleville.

Later that day, the Major Case Squad was activated for a homicide investigation.

The sheriff's office said in a Thursday release that the squad disbanded its investigation on Wednesday. There have been no arrests made or charges filed in Wilson's murder.

More than 20 investigators from several area agencies took part in the investigation and followed "an extensive number" of interviews and leads, the release said.