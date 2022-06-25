2 shot to death in double homicide, Major Case Squad investigating

Two males died from gunshot wounds Friday night in St. Louis County, Major Case Squad says.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate a double homicide in the city of Pine Lawn in north St. Louis County.

According to a news release from the Major Case Squad, officers with the North County Police Cooperative responded to a call of shots fired at about 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers say they found two males with gunshot wounds. Both males died from their injuries, according to the news release. Their names have not been released.

The Major Case Squad is asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle of interest seen in the area.

The vehicle is described as a black Dodge Charger with a red pinstripe on the side and custom wheels. The Charger is estimated to be a model made between the years of 2011 and 2014.

Anyone with information on the double homicide is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html