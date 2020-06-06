Major Case Squad investigating murder of 18-year-old in Granite City

The Major Case Squad also has identified persons of interest in the investigation but did not release those names

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Granite City Thursday.

Granite City police received a report of shots fired in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue Thursday and when they arrived they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Sean Williams of Granite City.

The Major Case Squad also has identified persons of interest in the investigation but did not release those names.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-877-6111.