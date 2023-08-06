Major Case Squad activated for homicide in Wellston

One victim died at the scene.

WELLSTON, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the homicide of one person and the shooting of another.

A press release from the agency said North County Police Cooperative officers responded to a shots fired call at 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of Page Avenue in Wellston.

At the scene, officers found two people with gunshot wounds. one victim died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the remaining victim had stable vital signs at the hospital.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

North County Police Cooperative requested the Major Case Squad assist with the investigation shortly after detectives arrived at the scene.

Eighteen Major Case Squad investigators are working with the North County Police Cooperative to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 to leave a tip. Tippers will remain anonymous.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.