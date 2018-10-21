ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man and a woman were killed in north St. Louis County early Sunday morning, police confirmed. The Major Case Squad is taking over the investigation.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Penfield Avenue in the Vinita Park neighborhood at about 1 a.m. The victims had been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad has identified the two victims as: : Tashonda Nesbitt, 35-year-old, black female of the 2100 block of Penfield; and Vernon Stewart, Jr., 45-year-old, black male of the 2100 block of Penfield. Both victims died as a result of their gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Major Case Squad Hotline at (314) 574-4041 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 KSDK