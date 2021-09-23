Major Case Squad investigating attack in St. Clair County

Police found a man unconscious while conducting a welfare check at a home on Concordia Church Road Thursday morning

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis are investigating an attack in St. Clair County, Illinois, that sent a man to the hospital Thursday morning.

The Major Case Squad said officers were called to check on someone who lived on the 9100 block of Concordia Church Road Thursday morning at 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found the man unconscious in his home and rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

The Major Case Squad was activated due to the severity of the man's injuries, which were considered life-threatening.

No other information about the aggravated battery has been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200.

