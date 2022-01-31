Major Case Squad investigating death of 91-year-old Macoupin County woman

Approximately 20 investigators are investigating the death of Nancy Blycker, who was found dead at the end of her driveway Monday morning.

BUNKER HILL, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the death of a 91-year-old woman found dead in Macoupin County Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Major Case Squad, the woman was found at the end of the driveway of her home on the 2900 block of Wood Hill Lane in Bunker Hill, Illinois, at around 7:40 a.m. She was suffering from multiple injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner a short time later.

"Investigators are actively working leads in order to identify the person(s) responsible for Blycker's death," the release said.

No other information about the incident has been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-585-3214.

The Major Case Squad is a collection of more than 500 investigators in the greater St. Louis area that can be activated to "cover a lot of ground during the most crucial first 24-48 hours."

"Upon activation, a Deputy Commander who heads the investigation, two Deputy Report Officers, and approximately fifteen to twenty investigators respond to the Command Post established by the requesting agency within two hours of activation," the Major Case Squad website said.