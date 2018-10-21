ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man and a woman were killed in north St. Louis County early Sunday morning, police confirmed. The Major Case Squad is taking over the investigation.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Penfield Avenue in the Vinita Park neighborhood at about 1 a.m. The victims had been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victims’ names at this time, but said they are a 35-year-old woman and 45-year-old man.

The Major Case Squad is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Major Case Squad Hotline at (314) 574-4041 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

